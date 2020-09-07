Speaking to Bristol Live, Bristol City boss Dean Holden has reacted to the signing of Fulham defender Alfie Mawson, saying the new loan man joined the club ahead of others because he felt it is the “right place for him.”

On Sunday night, Bristol City secured the loan signing of Fulham defender Alfie Mawson. The centre-back comes in to bolster Dean Holden’s defensive ranks ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Mawson makes the move to Ashton Gate on a temporary basis, linking up with the Robins for the season. He becomes Bristol City’s third signing of the summer, following Chris Martin and Joe Williams through the door at Ashton Gate.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Holden spoke to Bristol Live about the signing of Mawson. Bristol City’s new boss expressed his delight at the arrival of the Fulham man, saying that he is happy to have added Mawson after keeping an eye on him for “some time”. He said:

“Alfie will make an excellent addition to Dean’s squad and I am delighted to see this deal completed at the beginning of the new season. Alfie is a player we have been interested in for some time and I am pleased to say we have got our man.

“I’ve watched Alfie develop over the last few years and I’ve always liked him as a player. He fits perfectly the profile of player I want in our squad.

“Having spoken to him at length, he is keen to be part of what we are building here. I am aware there were other clubs in for him but he felt this was the right place for him.”

Bristol City fans, are you happy with the signing of Mawson on a temporary basis? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy with Mawson's arrival?