As per a report from Sky Sports News, Bournemouth’s recently released winger Ryan Fraser looks set to complete a free transfer move to Premier League side Newcastle United.

Newcastle United appear to have taken a bit of a liking to some of Bournemouth’s recent stars. As covered here on The72, the Magpies are set to complete a deal for striker Callum Wilson and now it is said that recently released winger Ryan Fraser is also set for a move to St James’ Park.

Fraser – as is Wilson – is set to undergo a medical with Newcastle today to complete a return to the top flight following Bournemouth’s relegation.

Fraser has been a free agent since his contract came to an earlier this summer, making him available for nothing. The Scot had attracted interest from elsewhere, including West Ham and Crystal Palace. However, a move to Newcastle allows him to be closer to his family, who are based in Aberdeen.

Fraser will be giving himself a new challenge having spent the last six and a half years with Bournemouth. He made the move to the south coast in January and excluding a season-long spell with Ipswich Town from 2015-16, Fraser had been with the Cherries ever since.

Prior to his departure earlier this summer, Fraser had notched up 208 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 24 goals and providing 33 assists in the process.

His most productive campaign saw him return eight goals and 15 assists in 42, starring under Eddie Howe in the 2018/19 season.

