According to a report from Goal, Cardiff City have beaten competition from three Championship sides to secure the signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on loan.

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris will be looking to prepare for another promotion push this summer after missing out last season. So far he has signed hotshot Kieffer Moore and brought in Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan and now, it is said that he is nearing a third signing.

As per a report from Goal, Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is set to sign for the Bluebirds on loan for the upcoming Championship campaign. He will come in to offer Harris a new option out wide, with the Welsh club fending off competition from three fellow second-tier sides for his signature.

It is claimed that Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Reading were all also interested in signing Ojo this summer. However, it is Cardiff who have won the battle.

Ojo can play on either the left or right-wing. If Harris sees him as an option on the left, he will be competing with Junior Hoilett and Jacob Murphy for a spot in their side. For a spot on the right-wing, Ojo will face competition from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Gavin Whyte.

Ojo has picked up plenty of senior experience in previous loan spells away from Liverpool. The 23-year-old winger has enjoyed stints with Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Stade Reims and Rangers previously. Not only that, but Ojo has also made 13 appearances for Liverpool’s senior side, scoring one goal and laying on four assists.

The winger joined Liverpool after impressing in MK Dons’ youth ranks, joining the Merseyside club in 2011. Ojo featured heavily for England’s youth sides, playing for every age group from their Under-16s to Under-21s. In the process, he has played in 42 games, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

