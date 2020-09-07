As per a report from Chronicle Live, Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is set to undergo a medical with at Newcastle United ahead of a £20m move.

Upon Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship, some of their key players have since left the club. Aaron Ramsdale and Nathan Ake both sealed big money returns to the Premier League and now, striker Callum Wilson looks set to follow in their footsteps.

Newcastle United are poised to bring Wilson in after the two clubs agreed on a £20m deal. Aston Villa had also been heavily linked with a move for Wilson but after it emerged a move to St James’ Park was the striker’s favoured choice, the Villains have since dropped out.

Wilson landed in Newcastle on Sunday evening ahead of his medical on Monday and now, it seems only the formalities are left to be completed. Wilson, 28, has been with Bournemouth for six years but now, he looks set to leave the Cherries.

Since signing from Coventry City, Wilson has notched up 187 appearances for the club. Along the way, the four-cap England international has scored 67 goals and provided 30 assists along the way.

He came through Coventry City’s youth academy, finding the back of the net 23 times in 55 games for the Sky Blues, also laying on seven assists in the process.

Wilson’s form has earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, scoring once and playing in four games since making his debut in November 2018.

