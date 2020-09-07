According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Celtic are keen on Charlton Athletic starlet Alfie Doughty, who has also been linked with a move to Luton Town.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Charlton Athletic’s young star Alfie Doughty has been linked with a move away from The Valley. Luton Town are said to have had a bid rejected for the midfielder and now, it has emerged he is also attracting interest from Scotland.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have been said keen on Doughty, with the current SPL champions said to be preparing a £750,000 move for the youngster. The report says that Doughty has been on Neil Lennon’s radar “for months” and he is now ready to make a move.

The 2019/20 campaign saw Doughty break into Charlton Athletic’s senior side. Injuries meant he was thrust into action and since then, the 20-year-old has been able to hold down a spot in Lee Bowyer’s squad. Overall, the left-sided player has appeared in 29 times in the Championship, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

Fulham were also linked with a move for Doughty earlier this year and Addicks boss Bowyer has already said the academy graduate could be sold upon Charlton’s relegation to League One.

With Celtic said to be eyeing a move, it will be interesting to see how Charlton respond to the bid for Doughty should it come in. Not only that, but it will be interesting to see if Luton Town look to make another move for Doughty amid rival interest from Scotland.

