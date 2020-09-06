Nottingham Forest have made a bid for PSG defender Loic Mbe Soh, as per a report by Goal.

The Championship side are in the hunt for more signings and want to lure the youngster to the City Ground.

Mbe Soh, who is 19 years old, only has a year left on his contract at PSG so could leave the Ligue 1 giants for a fee this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

He has been in contract talks with Thomas Tuchel’s side but they have stalled of late meaning the Reds are looking to swoop in and turn his head.

The France Under-19 international spent time at Pontoisienne JS and Courbevoie SF before linking up with PSG in 2013. He has risen up through their youth ranks and signed his first professional in July 2018, running until next year.

Mbe Soh made his league debut for the Parisians in May 2019 against Angers and has since played twice more for their senior side.

Forest are eager to boost their defence by bringing him to England over the coming weeks and see him as a real prospect for the future.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men have been busy so far this summer and have signed Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Luke Freeman, Fouad Bachirou, Miguel Guerrero and Lyle Taylor, but are not stopping their recruitment drive just yet.

Do you want Mbe Soh, NFFC fans?