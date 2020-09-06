Bristol City are closing in on the loan signing of Fulham defender Alfie Mawson, according to the Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Transfer update Fulham’s Alfie Mawson is going on loan to Bristol City. Had been initial discussions with a cou… https://t.co/RqgdnMp4XS (@AdamLeventhal)

The Robins are set to boost their defensive options by bringing the ex-England Under-21 international to Ashton Gate.

Mawson, who is 26 years old, has had a couple of Championship clubs linked with him this summer but it appears Bristol City have won the race for his signature. QPR were after him, as covered by The72, but opted to sign centre-back Rob Dickie from Oxford United instead.

Fulham paid a hefty £15 million, as per Transfermarkt, to sign Mawson from Swansea City in the summer of 2018 but he is now being loaned out by the London side despite still having two years left on his contract at Craven Cottage.

He started out as a youngster at Reading and Brentford but had loan spells away at Maidenhead United, Luton Town, Welling United and Wycombe Wanderers.

He was snapped up by Barnsley in 2015 and impressed in his single season at Oakwell before Swansea lured him to Wales in August 2016. He then spent two years at the Liberty Stadium.

Fulham came calling after Swansea’s relegation in 2018 and he couldn’t prevent the Cottagers from doing the same in the campaign after. However, he has been part of Scott Parker’s side promoted this past term.

Mawson is now set for a new challenge at Bristol City.



Will Mawson be a good signing for Bristol City?