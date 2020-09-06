Former St. Pauli striker Gillian Jurcher is on trial at Hull City, as per Transfermarkt.

The free agent played for the Tigers’ Under-23’s against Gainsborough Trinity last week.

Jurcher, who is 23 years old, is available after leaving FC Saarbrucken at the end of last season.

Hull are in the hunt for more signings, despite bringing in the likes of Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty and Alfie Jones this summer. They want attacking reinforcements and are casting an eye over the German forward.

Jurcher, who can play up front or on both wings, has spent the past two years with Saarbrucken, who were promoted to the 3. Liga last term (third division of Germany). He scored eight goals last term to help them win promotion.

He started his career in the academy of St. Pauli and spent four years in their youth ranks before moving to bitter rivals Hamburg in 2015.

Jurcher then spent three years as a youngster at the Volksparkstadion before leaving on a permanent basis to join fourth tier outfit Germenia Halberstadt in January 2018.

However, he only stayed with there for a few months before switching to his previous club Saarbrucken.

Jurcher is now weighing up his options and a move to England could be on the cards for him now. He played for Hull’s development side and it will be interesting to see if he features for them again.

The Tigers started the new season with a win against Sunderland yesterday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Should Hull sign Jurcher?