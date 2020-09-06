Barrow are targeting a move for free agent goalkeeper Josh Lillis, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Bluebirds are looking to boost their goalkeeping department before the start of the League Two season.

Lillis, who is 32 years old, is available after parting company with Rochdale at the end of the last campaign. Barrow have identified him as someone to compete with Joel Dixon for the number one spot at Holker Street, as well as potentially being a coach in the future.

He spent time on loan in the National League last term at AFC Fylde before his contract at Spotland expired.

The 6ft 2inc ‘keeper has racked up over 350 appearances in his career.

Lillis started out at Scunthorpe United and went onto play 50 times for the Irons’ first-team, as well as have loan spells away at Grimsby Town, Notts County and Rochdale.

The Dale then snapped him up on a permanent basis in June 2012 and he since made over 250 appearances for the North West side.

He lost the number one jersey last season, hence why he was loaned out to Fylde for more game time, but will be eager to secure a move to the Football League over the coming weeks.

Barrow are a decent option for him and are gearing up for their first year back in the league after a 48-year absence.



