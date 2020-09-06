Birmingham City want to sign striker Scott Hogan from rivals Aston Villa, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: BIRMINGHAM. Hope VILLA will help them to do the Scott Hogan deal. Make an offer that works and also helps striker leave. (@reluctantnicko)

He spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Blues and scored seven goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Villa Park and has fallen down the pecking order of Dean Smith’s side. Therefore, Birmingham are hoping their rivals help them out in their pursuit to sign him on a permanent basis.

Aitor Karanka has been busy since taking over at St. Andrew’s and has signed the likes of George Friend, Jonathan Leko, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Adam Clayton and Andres Prieto. He now wants a striker and Hogan fits the bill.

The Salford-born forward had spells at Halifax Town and Hyde before moving to Rochdale in 2013. His 19 goals for the Dale caught the eye of Brentford who swooped to sign him a year later.

He was prolific for QPR’s rivals Brentford during his time at Griffin Park and scored 21 goals in 36 games to earn a £12 million to Villa in 2017. However, he has since managed 10 goals in 61 appearances for the Midlands club and has also been loaned out to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Hogan impressed at Birmingham last term and could be on his way back there now.

