Cardiff City fans react as Bluebirds plucked off by Northampton Town
Cardiff City kicked off their season this afternoon against League One side Northampton Town. It wasn’t a very happy day for them or their fans as the Bluebirds were given a bit of a ‘shoeing’ by the Cobblers who were 3-0 winners on the day in this Carabao Cup fixture.
Northampton Town were good value for their 3-0 victory and, over the course of the whole game, fully deserved the result.
It was a result that was started off by Harry Smith who converted a 33rd-minute penalty after Joseph Mills was felled in the box.
Both teams had chances leading up to the half but Smith’s strike was the only goal of the half in a game that you’d expect a decent-strength Cardiff side to have done better in.
It didn’t take long for the Cobblers to double their lead through Matt Warburton who tucked away a neat finish to make it 2-0 on 49 minutes. 10 minutes later and it was effectively ‘game over’ as Ryan Watson netted to make it 3-0.
Cardiff pressed and looked for opportunities but this was a game they were not coming back into and it finished 3-0 to home side Northampton Town.
It was a game that had Cardiff City fans commenting on Twitter – here’s what some of them were saying during the game:
Just bring the kids on for experience now. Games done and dusted
— Alex Evans 🏴 (@Its_Alex_CCFC) September 5, 2020
wanna just call it off now lads, cant be bothered for this to carry on
— Niall🏴 (@ccfcNiall) September 5, 2020
After the year we’ve had it’s nice to get some normality back with Cardiff’s early exit from the league cup
— Grant Sheehan (@SheehanCCFC) September 5, 2020
Welcome back into my life Cardiff City.
OH HOW I’VE MISSED YOU😂 #CCFC https://t.co/CEyysxktPB
— Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) September 5, 2020
Embarrassing now
— harry (@ccfc_harryc) September 5, 2020
After the game, this is what fans have had to say:
We was awful today
With a strong side aswell
— louis (@LouisCcfc) September 5, 2020
Seemingly getting off work really late this morning and not sleeping till 11am today was a relief havent just checked the City score!!
Strong team and out. What a load of Cobblers!!
— Jules (Built the 92 in Lego) ⚽️🏴🏟 (@CCFC_jules) September 5, 2020
Since 2015 in the cup competitions we’ve lost to Gillingham, Northampton, Burton, Luton, Shrewsbury, Mk Dons, Bristol Rivers and drawn with Carlisle and Mansfield 😬😬😬
— Nathan_CCFC💙 (@nathanbluebird) September 5, 2020
So so happy I didn’t watch this
— Niall🏴 (@ccfcNiall) September 5, 2020
