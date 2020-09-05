Cardiff City kicked off their season this afternoon against League One side Northampton Town. It wasn’t a very happy day for them or their fans as the Bluebirds were given a bit of a ‘shoeing’ by the Cobblers who were 3-0 winners on the day in this Carabao Cup fixture.

Northampton Town were good value for their 3-0 victory and, over the course of the whole game, fully deserved the result.

It was a result that was started off by Harry Smith who converted a 33rd-minute penalty after Joseph Mills was felled in the box.

Both teams had chances leading up to the half but Smith’s strike was the only goal of the half in a game that you’d expect a decent-strength Cardiff side to have done better in.

It didn’t take long for the Cobblers to double their lead through Matt Warburton who tucked away a neat finish to make it 2-0 on 49 minutes. 10 minutes later and it was effectively ‘game over’ as Ryan Watson netted to make it 3-0.

Cardiff pressed and looked for opportunities but this was a game they were not coming back into and it finished 3-0 to home side Northampton Town.

It was a game that had Cardiff City fans commenting on Twitter – here’s what some of them were saying during the game:

Just bring the kids on for experience now. Games done and dusted — Alex Evans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Its_Alex_CCFC) September 5, 2020

wanna just call it off now lads, cant be bothered for this to carry on — Niall🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcNiall) September 5, 2020

After the year we’ve had it’s nice to get some normality back with Cardiff’s early exit from the league cup — Grant Sheehan (@SheehanCCFC) September 5, 2020

Welcome back into my life Cardiff City.

OH HOW I’VE MISSED YOU😂 #CCFC https://t.co/CEyysxktPB — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) September 5, 2020

Embarrassing now — harry (@ccfc_harryc) September 5, 2020

After the game, this is what fans have had to say:

We was awful today

With a strong side aswell — louis (@LouisCcfc) September 5, 2020

Seemingly getting off work really late this morning and not sleeping till 11am today was a relief havent just checked the City score!! Strong team and out. What a load of Cobblers!! — Jules (Built the 92 in Lego) ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏟 (@CCFC_jules) September 5, 2020

Since 2015 in the cup competitions we’ve lost to Gillingham, Northampton, Burton, Luton, Shrewsbury, Mk Dons, Bristol Rivers and drawn with Carlisle and Mansfield 😬😬😬 — Nathan_CCFC💙 (@nathanbluebird) September 5, 2020

So so happy I didn’t watch this — Niall🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcNiall) September 5, 2020

