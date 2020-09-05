Cardiff City kicked off their season this afternoon against League One side Northampton Town. It wasn’t a very happy day for them or their fans as the Bluebirds were given a bit of a ‘shoeing’ by the Cobblers who were 3-0 winners on the day in this Carabao Cup fixture.

Northampton Town were good value for their 3-0 victory and, over the course of the whole game, fully deserved the result.

It was a result that was started off by Harry Smith who converted a 33rd-minute penalty after Joseph Mills was felled in the box.

Both teams had chances leading up to the half but Smith’s strike was the only goal of the half in a game that you’d expect a decent-strength Cardiff side to have done better in.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

It didn’t take long for the Cobblers to double their lead through Matt Warburton who tucked away a neat finish to make it 2-0 on 49 minutes. 10 minutes later and it was effectively ‘game over’ as Ryan Watson netted to make it 3-0.

Cardiff pressed and looked for opportunities but this was a game they were not coming back into and it finished 3-0 to home side Northampton Town.

It was a game that had Cardiff City fans commenting on Twitter – here’s what some of them were saying during the game:

After the game, this is what fans have had to say:

 

How will Cardiff fare this season in the Sky Bet Championship?

Top half.

Not playoff material.

Middle of table.

Comfortable.

Bottom half.

Safe though.

Relegation battle.

Could be dragged in.