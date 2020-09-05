Gary Rowett was pleased with his side’s victory over Crawley in the EFL Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Scott Malone and Matt Smith were added to by an own goal from Crawley’s Jordan Tunnicliffe as Millwall eased to a 3-1 win at The People’s Pension Stadium.

“We approached the game like our last pre-season game in terms of making sure players got minutes, making sure players are ready for next week but I also think there are a lot of good things to come out of it, said Rowett.

“When you play a game like this the mentality has to be spot on otherwise you give the opposition a big chance, they are never easy games, you see an enthusiastic opponent who wants to take a nice scalp in the cup and I thought a lot of what we did was good.”

Millwall were comfortable for the most part against their League Two opponents but did let the Red Devils back into the game.”

“Not being disrespectful to Crawley but I felt we looked fairly comfortable, we made a mistake for the goal which gave them a little bit of a lift but I felt it was quite a comfortable game for us. When we moved the ball we got into some really good areas and created lots of good chances, we just need to be a little bit more ruthless.”

Millwall started with a 5-2-3 formation with two wing-backs and one of those Scott Malone got on the scoresheet.

“I think when you see the goal, it is a perfect example of what we need a bit more of this year. Woodsy has played a great ball in and our left wing-back is high up the pitch attacking the far post, I felt we did that quite well, Rowett said.

” I felt Lenny did well got very high at times and almost allowed us to switch play and put him in decent areas, I thought he was really good, it’s a bit of a problem area for us at the minute and I just wanted to see who could play that role and I felt he certainly excelled in that role.”

“Scotty is a quality player I know that he is good on the ball he goes and links he’s bright and I thought there were some really good moments but also from lots of other players.”

Millwall will be without Ryan Woods against Stoke next week as he is unavailable to face his parent club.

“That was one of the reasons I started him, I just felt as though it was important for him to get some minutes so he’s ready for Rotherham, he’s missed a lot of pre-season because of his back and again I think you can see his quality, he sets the tone, he sets the tempo for us he gives that control that enables the centre-backs to step out and get up the pitch so it’s nice for him to get 60 minutes, he can’t play next week so we will need to find another solution.”