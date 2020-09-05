According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Sheffield United are in “advanced talks” with Derby County as they make a £5m move for right-sided defender Jayden Bogle.

20-year-old right-back Bogle has been on the books at Pride Park since 2016, joining them in a youth deal from Swindon Town.

He was promoted that same year to the Rams Under-18s set-up, jumping to the first-team two years later in 2018.

Since making that jump in class, Bogle has impressed in the first-team picture at Derby County. He has made 91 appearances, scoring 3 goals and creating 17 assists.

A string of impressive performances has brought Bogle to the fore and teams such as Sheffield United have taken an interest. Football Insider’s Veysey says that the Blades are wanting to strengthen at right-back and “are looking to land the 20-year-old before the transfer window shuts.”

Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Veysey adds that “the two clubs are in discussions over a deal costing around £5million.” This is half the amount that Derby County hoped to get when they valued the still-blossoming right-back in the £10m bracket.

West Ham are thought to be a side who have taken a close look at Bogle with Fulham also credited with a degree of interest in the youngster. However, it appears that, with their ‘advanced talks’, Sheffield United are the side leading the pack.

Buying Bogle will allow the South Yorkshire side to consolidate on an encouraging 9th place finish last season. On 54 points, it was a finish which saw them just five points shy of a Europa League Qualifying place.

