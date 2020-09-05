Aston Villa and Newcastle United are set for a transfer tug-of-war for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as reported by Sky Sports News.

It was revealed that Aston Villa had bid around £15million for the star on Friday but this was rejected by the Cherries who were hoping for a fee of around £20million.

The Toon have since matched the valuation of Wilson and offered £20million but Villa have now gazumped them once more with a further offer.

The Midlands club have now bid £21million for Wilson as they look to win the race for the in-demand Championship striker.

Wilson is believed to favour a move to Newcastle although it has not been confirmed whether any bid has yet been accepted from either side.

Wilson has scored 67 goals in 180 Bournemouth appearances since joining the club from Coventry in 2014 and is eager to make the move back to the Premier League to aid his international chances with England.

Despite the striker’s best efforts he was unable to help Bournemouth avoid relegation to the second tier last season and now looks almost certain to exit the Vitality Stadium this summer.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest from Fulham, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer but only Aston Villa and Newcastle have lodged an official bid.

It is understood Bournemouth want Matt Ritchie from Newcastle in a separate deal, but wages may be an issue but a deal for Wilson could be a softener throughout the transfer process.

It remains to be seen where Wilson will end up this summer but it looks certain to not be at Bournemouth.

Where will Callum Wilson end up this summer?