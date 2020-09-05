Sheffield United are in talks with Derby County to sign defender Jayden Bogle in a £5million deal as reported by Football Insider.

The Premier League side are looking to make additions in full-back areas and have identified Bogle as an ideal signing this summer.

Derby had valued Bogle at around £10million but have seemingly settled for the £5million that Chris Wilder’s side are prepared to pay for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Bogle broke into the first-team two years ago when Frank Lampard managed the side and has enjoyed a number of impressive performances which has also attracted interest from Fulham.

Sheffield United are now believed to be in pole position to sign the youngster as they aim to add another signing following the acquisitions of Aaron Ramsdale and Wes Foderingham.

Bogle has already racked up 77 Championship matches despite only recently turning 20-years-old.

The right-back is highly regarded for his dynamic style of play and is a modern style full-back who is very creative in his position.

Bogle has provided 17 assists and scored three goals in the 91 senior appearances he has made for Derby.

He has also played for the England under-20 side and gained experience on the international stage at such a young age.

Bogle has two years left on his current contract at Derby and although they are believed to be eager to keep him they may be forced to allow him to depart Pride Park with Premier League clubs circling ahead of the new season.

