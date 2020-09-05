Birmingham City have handed a trial to free agent defender James Clark, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues are casting an eye over the youngster ahead of a potential move.

Clark, who is 19 years old, played for Birmingham’s Under-23’s against Derby County yesterday, a game which finished 1-1. Ex-Leicester City defender Justen Kranthove also played for the Midlands side.

Birmingham have been busy this summer bolstering their squad and are not just looking at strengthening their first-team.

Clark could be a useful option for their Under-23’s ahead of possibly breaking into their senior side in the future.

He is weighing up his options after parting company with Chelsea and will be hoping to impress Birmingham.

The full-back, who has also spent time in QPR’s academy, moved to Stamford Bridge during the 2017/18 season from non-league side Leatherhead and penned a scholarship deal with the Premier League giants.

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka has said his side will make some more signings before the end of the transfer window. He has told their official club website: “For sure, more players will come – we are not in a hurry, we have four, five, six weeks to bring players in and to send players out.

“When you are calm and when you know you are in the right place you are not in a hurry, you just need to do the right things.”

In other Blues news. they have received a boost in pursuit of Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, as covered by The72.

