Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn is still ‘interesting’ Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, as per a report by Goal.

The Wales international is also wanted by clubs in Holland and Germany.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, could be loaned out again by Liverpool to gain some more first-team experience and is not short of options.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Oxford United but struggled with injuries during his spell at the Kassam Stadium, making just 11 appearances in all competition for Karl Robinson’s side.

Ipswich and Pompey could now hand him a second chance in the third tier as they both prepare for another year at that level.

Woodburn joined Liverpool’s academy in 2007 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He was handed his senior debut for the Reds in November 2016 in a Premier League fixture against Sunderland at the age of just 17.

He has gone onto make a further 10 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once against Leeds United in the League Cup.

The Nottingham-born midfielder was loaned out to Sheffield United during the 2018/19 season but played just nine games for Chris Wilder’s men in the Championship.

He was tipped for a big future in the game but injuries have halted his progress. However, another loan spell away and regular football will help him get his career back on track.

Will he return to League One for another season or head off abroad?

Do you want Woodburn at your club?