Charlton Athletic could be set to hand a contract to free agent defender Joel Lynch, as per a report by London News Online.

The experienced centre-back has been training with the Addicks over recent days and may now be offered a deal by the League One club.

Lynch, who is 32 years old, is available after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season. He only spent a year with the Black Cats and is now weighing up his next move.

Charlton have signed Conor Washington and Alex Gilbey since their relegation from the Championship last term and are hoping to bring some more new faces in before the start of the league season next weekend.

Lynch would be a useful acquisition for them and give them more depth in defence. He would also fill the void left by Tom Lockyer’s departure to Luton Town.

He started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Nottingham Forest signed him in 2008, initially on loan but the deal was made permanent a few months later. He then played 80 times for the Reds.

Lynch moved onto Huddersfield Town in July 2012 and became a key player in the Terriers’ backline, making over 100 appearances.

QPR then snapped him up for a fee of around £1.2 million in 2016 on a three-year deal which expired last year. Sunderland had him for last season but he could now be snapped up by Charlton.

Do you want Lynch, CAFC fans?