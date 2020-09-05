Nottingham Forest are interested in Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, according to a report by Goal.

The Reds are looking to lure the 23-year-old to the City Ground on loan for the upcoming season.

Ojo, who is an ex-England Under-21 international, is likely to be allowed to leave the Premier League champions again for more first-team opportunities.

The London-born man spent the last campaign on loan at Rangers and made 33 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side, chipping in with five goals.

Ojo started his career at MK Dons but was snapped up by Liverpool as a youngster in 2011. He has since gone onto play 13 times for their senior side, but has spent a lot of his time at Anfield so far out on loan.

His first taste of first-team football came on loan at Wigan Athletic in the 2014/15 season in the Championship. He was then loaned in by Wolves for the campaign after and bagged three goals in 19 matches for the Molinuex club.

Ojo’s last taste of playing in the second tier came at Fulham three years ago and he has since had stints in France at Stade de Reims and Scotland with Rangers last term.

He could now return to the Championship with Forest eager to bring him in. Sabri Lamouchi’s men have been busy so far this summer and have signed Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Luke Freeman, Fouad Bachirou, Miguel Guerrero and Lyle Taylor.

