Exeter City stand to win big if sides like Leeds United and Aston Villa follow up their interest in Brentford’s Ollie Watkins with a £mega-million offer for the goal-laden striker according to DevonLive’s David Byrom.

Leeds United and Aston Villa are just two sides linked with Watkins out of a host of Premier League suitors according to two articles by Football Insider. Others such as Sheffield United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are also said to have a degree of interest.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said Thursday evening that Ollie Watkins was seen as a viable alternative for the Whites seeing as Liverpool had nixed their hopes of landing Rhian Brewster leaving this window. This, said Veysey, forced United’s hand into looking at a deal for the former Exeter City hotshot.

For Villa, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said that the Villans have told Brentford they are willing to pay in excess of £20m to land him. The add-ons said to be being negotiated would increase this but would still fall short of the £25m valuation Brentford has placed on his head.

As it stands, Watkins, who has been absent from all Brentford’s warm-up games this off-season, is surely destined for a Premier League move and this will put some welcome coin in the pocket of Exeter City who will reap a small part of the benefits of the sale of their former hotshot.

Overall, whilst at The Grecians, Watkins featured in 78 games, scoring 26 goals and creating 17 assists. It was this form that convinced Brentford to pay £1.8m for his services. Now Devon lives states that, as well as this payment, Exeter also stand to benefit due to a sell-on clause they had with Brentford.

Whilst they lost out on £500,000 after Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League, a sale of will bring in additional funds to the club. Devon Live’s Byrom said that this sell-on clause was set at 15%. That means that a sale of Ollie Watkins to either Leeds United, Aston Villa or one of the other interested sides for £20m would land Exeter with a £3m windfall.

