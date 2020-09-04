According to the StokeonTrent Live website, Manchester United appear to have snatched triallist German winger, Reda Khadra, from under Stoke City’s nose and offered him a trial at Old Trafford.

Khadra, a dual German/Lebanese citizen came up through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund after signing for their youth set-up in 2016 when just 15, joining them from Tennis Borussia Berlin’s youth side.

Khadra made his big breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund in 2018 when he jumped from the Under-17s at the club to the Under-19s. This capped two years of steady progression with him moving from the youth set-up and through the age ranks.

However, Dortmund made the decision to let him go at the start of July this year and the German Under-18 international was on the look-out for a new club. He’d been on trial at Stoke City after working with them for some time this summer.

He featured for the Potters in an Under-23 game against Manchester United last week. It was a game that Stoke lost 1-0 but it was a game where Khadra came out a winner in another respect.

Manchester United invited him for a trial with the Mail Online reporting that the Red Devils couldn’t push through international clearance in time for him to feature for them on Thursday evening when they were easily beaten 5-0 versus Doncaster Rovers in a friendly game at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Khadra, who made 69 youth team appearances (2 goals/11 assists) at Dortmund has been asked to stay around with Manchester United whilst they take a closer look at him.

