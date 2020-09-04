Ollie Watkins is a man in demand and that list of those demanding him is growing. Last night Leeds United were linked as one of those wanting him by Football Insider. Aston Villa have also been credited with a high degree of interest by another Football Insider article which says that the Villans are nearing a deal for him. Both these clubs, and others, will be heartened by news from West London Sport that Watkins can leave on one condition.

That condition? The condition that must be met is that the purchase price for the goal-laden striker is right for Brentford.

Leeds United and Villa are but two of a host of sides from the Premier League chasing him. Others such as Sheffield United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace have also been mentioned in dispatches by various sources.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said Thursday evening that Ollie Watkins was seen as a viable alternative for the Whites seeing as Liverpool had nixed their hopes of landing Rhian Brewster leaving this window. This, said Veysey, forced United’s hand into looking at a deal for the former Exeter City hotshot.

Today’s article by Veysey credits ‘a recruitment source’ letting on to them that Villa have told Brentford they are willing to pay a fee in excess of £20m to land the hotshot striker. With add-ons, this bid will still fall shy of the £25m valuation Brentford placed on him. As a lure, Villa are said to be offering a five-year deal that triples his current salary.

Both Villa and Leeds will be gladdened by the words of Thomas Frank who said of Watkins:

“We know there are a lot of rumours about a lot of our players because they had a top season,. It’s no secret that Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma are players that other clubs are interested in. And if the price is right, then we’re open to selling them.”

It appears that Villa have the right price but there is nothing stopping Leeds United coming in for a nibble if they hear admissions such as this from Frank’s own lips.

Is Ollie Watkins a £25m player for any side willing to meet that price tag?