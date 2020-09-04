According to Goal, a whole host of Championship clubs including Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are all keen on Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

Liverpool are looking to offload several young players this summer transfer window, with Phillips looking to secure a move to the Championship.

Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are all keen, as are Millwall, Stoke City and Bristol City.

The 23-year old enjoyed a successful spell in the 2. Bundesliga last season as he helped Stuttgart to second place to achieve promotion back up to the top flight. He played 22 times for the former-German champions in his first loan stint away from Anfield.

He is yet to play in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side but did start in Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Everton last season as they triumphed 1-0 over their local rivals in the Third Round.

Phillip’s expericence would stand him in good stead in the second tier of English football and his 6ft 3″ frame also makes him an imposing figure when coming up against seasoned Championship strikers.

The defender has been training with Klopp’s first-team in pre-season so far this term, but wasn’t included in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last weekend. In order to get more first team opportunities under his belt a loan move would certainly suit all parties.

Each of the sides interested are keen to bolster their back line this summer ahead of next week’s Championship kick-off. Middlesbrough get things under way against Watford at Vicarage Road next Friday.