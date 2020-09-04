As announced by the club’s website, Accrington Stanley have snapped up former Liverpool and Stuttgart defender Stephen Sama on a two-year deal.

Cameroon-born Sama, a German citizen and former 5-cap Under-20 international, started out in football at youth sides such as SW Eppendorf and SG Wattenscheid before moves to more established sides such as VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund.

It was from German side Dortmund that Sama signed for Liverpool in late July 2009 on a free transfer. During his time at the Reds, Sama made 55 appearances for the Under-23s but failed to register an appearance for the first-team at Anfield.

He left Anfield at the start of July 2014, being released from the Merseyside club and was picked up in September that year by German side Stuttgart. 18 months later, after 47 appearances for Stuttgart II and 5 for the first-team, Sama was on the move again, this time to Greuther Furth.

His final transfer saw him move on a free transfer to Dutch side Heracles Almelo in July 2018. He spent two years at the Eredivisie club, featuring just 9 times for the first-team and 18 times for the Under-21s.

He’d been on trial with Accrington Stanley but featured in a game at Hull City for their Under-23s against Gainsborough Trinity.

Speaking on the club website, Sama said of the move to Stanley:

“I feel great, when I came here two weeks ago, the gaffer (John Coleman) and Jimmy (Bell) gave me the opportunity to be here. They’ve worked my fitness a little bit higher now that I feel so comfortable to sign here and I’m happy to be here, especially at a club like this with family and it feels great for me, I can’t wait to get started.”

International clearance still needs to be obtained over the move so he will not be available for tonight’s tie against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

