League One side Crewe Alexandra have announced the return of one of their own with the recapture of Luke Murphy after his release by Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy’s career began at north-west side Crewe as a youngster, breaking into the first-team picture in 2008. His first spell at the club saw him make 185 appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing 25 assists.

His return to The Railwaymen comes seven years after leaving them for Leeds United in a £1m deal. Some argued that his purchase at that price was a vanity buy for Leeds’ then-new owners GFH Capital. Murphy went on to make 111 appearances for Leeds over the four seasons that he spent at Elland Road.

A tombola-like succession of managers at Elland Road saw him drop out of favour and he was sent out on two loan spells to Burton Albion before being released on a free transfer to Bolton Wanderers in early August 2018.

He spent two seasons with the Trotters, playing for them in the Championship and League One – suffering two relegations with the Lancastrians in freefall. Across his time at the club, Murphy made 45 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

Murphy rejoining former club Crewe will give them an additional spine of experience for their upcoming League One campaign. Ahead of his return to the Alexandra Stadium, former club captain Murphy had been training with the club.

Murphy’s first fixture for his second spell at Crewe could come tomorrow against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup. Failing that, he could face off against former club Bolton in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

Will Luke Murphy's return to Crewe Alexandra be a successful return?