Leeds United are said to be interested in a move for Swansea City defender Ben Cabango but this has been denied by Swans boss Steve Cooper as reported by Wales Online.

Cabango enjoyed an impressive season in 2019/20 with Swansea with his performances catching the eye of a number of clubs and he is believed to be on the radar of the Whites.

The defender made 27 appearances for Swansea last season as they fell short in their bid for promotion after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

However, Swans boss Cooper has denied that any bid has been received from Leeds. “First I’ve heard of it, and no, there’s not been any bid.”

“I’m very proud of Ben being with the national team, an academy graduate, a player who we gave opportunities to last year and took it, and has now had the recognition of getting into the national team.”

Impressive as he has been for Swansea, he has been called up by Ryan Giggs into the Welsh national side and Cooper praised his defender for accolade.

“We’re really proud of Ben and whether he plays or not we don’t know, but when he comes back he’s certainly going to be a better player for the full international experience.”

“We gave him a long-term contract last year. We saw his potential as soon as we took him into the first-team squad in pre-season last season and he’s continued to progress.”

Although Cabango has been in excellent form a move to Leeds may not be a wise one. He is still young and developing and although he could do so further under Marcelo Bielsa he is unlikely to get as much game time as he will at Swansea.

Captain Liam Cooper looks set to start and with new signing Robin Koch coming into the club, it would seem that Cabango would have to settle for a place on the bench.

Would Ben Cabango be a good signing for Leeds United?