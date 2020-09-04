According to a report from Sky Sports News (Transfer centre, 18:26, 03/09), Nottingham Forest have made an approach for former Manchester United youngster Nikolas Ioannou.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Nottingham Forest were interested in signing Cyprus international Nikolas Ioannou. Now, it has been claimed that an approach has been made for the full-back.

As per a report from Sky Sports News, Nottingham Forest have made their interested in Ioannou know as Sabri Lamouchi looks to add a new left-back to his ranks before the start of the new Championship campaign.

Ioannou, 24, is said to be valued at around £750k by APOEL Nicosia and has three years remaining on his current contract with the Cypriot club.

Ioannou spent time in Manchester United’s youth academy after joining the club in 2006, making his way through their youth ranks before leaving to make a move to Cyprus in 2014.

APOEL Nicosia moved to bring Ioannou in and since making the move back home, the left-back has notched up 107 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and laying on two assists in the process. Ioannou has also notched up 19 appearances for Cyprus’ national side, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

