Bournemouth have rejected a bid of £15million from Aston Villa for striker Callum Wilson as reported by The Guardian.

The Cherries are looking for a figure of closer to £20million and with interest hotting up on their star man they are hopeful of achieving a higher fee for the striker.

Newcastle United have also been reported to be interested in Wilson but are yet to make a formal approach for the Championship hitman.

Wilson signed a new four-year contract last summer worth more than £100,000 a week but he is thought to have a 50% wage reduction clause following relegation but his £50,000 wages are still a hefty one now Bournemouth find themselves in the second tier.

Aston Villa are keen to add to their striking department and are also interested in Brentford forward Ollie Watkins although the price tag of £25million which they have put on him are warning off potential suitors.

28-year-old Wilson scored seven league goals for the Cherries last term and has netted a total of 67 goals in 181 appearances during his time at the club.

Wilson himself is keen for a move back to the Premier League as he eyes up a future England call up and looks to get his international career back on track.

Bournemouth are willing to listen to offers for Wilson but are determined not to lose him on the cheap having sold Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United for £18.5million and Nathan Ake to Manchester City for £41million.

The Cherries will need to reinvest some of their transfer funds back into the squad if they are looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

Would Callum Wilson be a good signing for Aston Villa?