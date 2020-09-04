According to a report from Yorkshire Live, both Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on former Aston Villa starlet Colin Odutayo.

Aston Villa opted against extending the contract of youngster Colin Odutayo earlier this summer. The 19-year-old is a free agent and has been on the lookout for a new club since. Now, it has emerged that both Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Odutayo has spent time on trial with Newcastle, featuring in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool’s Under-23s for the Magpies. The Dutchman is now on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, with the Championship club running the rule over the former Villa man ahead of a potential deal.

Neither side has made a decision regarding Odutayo yet and it remains unknown whether or not Newcastle plan to. As for Wednesday, Odutayo will be on trial with the club for a week before an eventual decision is made.

Odutayo can play on either the left or right-wing and has been playing in England since 2017 when he left KRC Genk to join Aston Villa. He impressed for the club’s Under-18s, scoring 11 goals and laying on five assists in 33 games across all competitions.

For their Under-23s, Odutayo appeared 16 times, providing four assists but failing to find the back of the net.

Now, it will be interesting to see if either Sheffield Wednesday or Newcastle United look to offer Odutayo a deal this summer with the starlet hoping to find himself a new club.

