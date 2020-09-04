Bundesliga new boys Arminia Bielefeld have confirmed the signing of former Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn departed Championship outfit Swansea City at the end of his contract. He brought an end to his four-year stint with the club and now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for a new team.

Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld have swooped to bring van der Hoorn in on a free transfer, bringing the former Swansea City man in to bolster their defensive ranks upon their promotion from 2.Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club, keeping him there until the summer of 2023.

Upon the announcement of the move, van der Hoorn spoke to the club’s official website about the switch, saying:

“I had very good conversations with those responsible around Samir Arabi and Uwe Neuhaus, who convinced me. I was in contact with other clubs too, but in the end I had the best feeling about Arminia.

“So I’m very happy to finally be here. When I was young, I dreamed of playing in the Bundesliga one day. It is one of the best leagues in the world.”

In his four years with Swansea City, van der Hoorn notched up 125 appearances along the way, scoring six goals and laying on three assists at thje Liberty Stadium.

