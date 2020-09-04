In news confirmed by Hull City’s official website, the Tigers have landed signing no.5 as they announce the capture of Southampton defender Alfie Jones on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Jones came through the ranks at St Mary’s, graduating first in 2014 to the Under-18s, then to the Under-21s in 2016 before making it to the Under-23s in 2018.

In mid-August 2018 he moved out of the club on a half-season loan to St Mirren where he made 15 appearances, scoring 1 goal during his time in Scotland.

However, it is his performances for the Under-23s at Southampton that will have caught Hull City’s attention. He’s made 71 appearances for the Under-23s at Southampton, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists.

He also spent last season on loan at Gillingham, making 34 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. These two loan spells are something that City boss Grant McCann has taken note of:

“Alfie is someone I’ve kept an eye on personally over the last two or three years. He has good experience playing in the Scottish Premier League with St Mirren and he had a good season last year at Gillingham.“

McCann also comments in a way which could indicate his plans for Jones:



“He played a lot in central midfield, which tells us he can handle the ball, but he grew up at Southampton as a centre-back. He wants to get on the ball, he wants to play. He’s aggressive in the tackle and aggressive in the air. He’s a really good character first and foremost and we want to continue his progression.”

Hull City begin next season in League One after a disastrous run of form after the turn of the year saw them plunge down the table at an alarming rate.

