Speaking to the Milton Keynes Citizen, MK Dons manager Russell Martin has said that an unnamed Championship midfielder will be signing for the club today.

So far this summer, MK Dons have completed the signing of five new players. Louis Thompson, Warren O’Hora and Carlton Morris have all joined on loan, while Daniel Harvie and Richard Keogh have signed on permanent deals.

Now, it has been revealed that the club are closing in on signing number six. Another loan player is set to make the move to MK Dons, with an unnamed Championship midfielder set to join today.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin spoke about the imminent arrival of a new midfielder today, providing an insight into the type of player coming in. He said:

“We’re signing a midfielder on loan today from a Championship club. Once we knew Alex was leaving, we knew who our target was and he’s now here.

“He’s someone we’ve been after for a while and has only just become available. He played a lot of games for them during lockdown, he’s a great character, a good athlete, and is someone who can really handle a football. I’m glad we can finally get that one over the line.”

With a sixth signing coming in, it will be interesting to see if MK Dons look to bring in any more players before the end of the summer transfer window.

