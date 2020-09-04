Ex-Brentford and Birmingham City winger Jota is attracting interest from Granada, as per a report by Spanish news outlet Grada.

The Aston Villa man could be set for a move back to Spain over the coming weeks.

Jota, who is 29 years old, only joined Villa last summer but made just 10 appearances in the Premier League for Dean Smith’s side last season. He has a year left on his contract at Villa Park.

The Spaniard started out at Celta Vigo and went onto make five appearances for their first-team having mainly played for their B team in his early career.

Jota spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Eibar and scored 11 goals for them in all competitions before moving to England to join Brentford. He became a hit with the London club and bagged 23 goals in 73 games for the Bees.

He spent a year-and-a-half back on loan at Eibar during his four seasons on the books at Griffin Park.

Birmingham paid a fee in excess of £6 million to sign him in August 2017 and he penned a four-year deal at St. Andrew’s. He went onto play 75 times for the Blues and chipped in with eight goals in all competitions before his move to Midlands’ rivals Aston Villa last year.

Jota could now make a return to his native country with Granada eyeing a swoop for him. They finished 7th in La Liga last term and are eager to bolster their attacking options.

Will Jota return to Spain now?