Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said he would be interested in bringing back former loan star Dan Barlaser if he doesn’t break into Newcastle United’s first-team.

Last season, Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser became one of Rotherham United’s star players. He thoroughly impressed in the middle of the park, helping the Millers win promotion back to the Championship.

Upon returning to Newcastle, Barlaser has been in and around the club’s senior side. Steve Bruce will be giving Barlaser a chance to break into the first-team picture over the course of pre-season.

Now, Paul Warne has revealed that Rotherham will be looking to bring Barlaser back if he does not make it into the Magpies’ plans. Warne implied that the club will have a battle on their hands but insisted that he would “love” to bring him back. He said:

“Dan is chasing his dream to get into the Newcastle squad. If he doesn’t get into the Newcastle squad, I’d love to take him.

“Whether I can beat off competition for him I don’t know. I have to wait until get the green light from Newcastle and the player that he’s available.”

In 35 appearances for Rotherham, Barlaser scored two goals and laid on five assists in the process.

