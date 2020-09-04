Granada want to sign Watford forward Luis Suarez, according to Spanish news outlet Grada.

The La Liga side have set their sights on the Hornets’ forward as they gear up for the new season. They are also believed to be interested in ex-Brentford and Birmingham City winger Jota.

Suarez, who is 22 years old, is attracting interest from Spanish clubs at the moment and Watford face a real battle to keep hold of him over the coming weeks.

He has spent last season on loan in the Spanish second tier at Real Zaragoza and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help them get into Play-Offs, so there is no wonder other clubs are wanting him now.

Suarez joined Watford three years ago but has never made an appearance for their first-team yet. Instead, he has been shipped out on loan from Vicarage Road three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza.

Prior to moving to the Hertfordshire club, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

The Hornets face a battle to keep hold of many of their other senior players over the coming weeks, such as Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu.

Suarez is a player who Watford fans will be keen to see in action having seen him hit the ground running for Real Zaragoza last term. However, Granada are lurking.

In other Hornets news, Vladimir Ivic’s side are after Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets, as covered by The72.



Will Suarez leave Watford?