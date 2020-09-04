QPR want to sign free agent Tom Carroll, as per a report by West London Sport. 

The Hoops are set to offer a contract to the ex-Premier League midfielder after he played for them in a friendly against Arsenal earlier this week.

Carroll, who is 28 years old, played for QPR during a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur six years ago and could now join them for a second spell.

He has been a free agent since parting company with fellow Championship side Swansea City in January and has since been weighing up his options.

Carroll was tipped for a bright future in his early career and was an England Under-21 international. However, injuries have affected him over recent campaigns but the Hoops will be hoping they can help him get his career back on track.

The Watford-born midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Spurs before making 56 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Leyton Orient, Derby County and Swansea.

The Swans signed him on a permanent basis in January 2017 for £4.5 million and he was a regular for the Welsh outfit before the middle of the 2018/19 season when he was loaned out to Aston Villa.

He would add more options and depth to Mark Warburton’s side if they can seal a deal for him.

