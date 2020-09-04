According to Russell Edge at The Football Insider, Middlesbrough have set their sights on Wigan Athletic central midfielder Sam Morsy.

The Wigan captain has been at the DW Stadium since 2016 but following their administration and resultant relegation down to League One, the Latics are at risk of losing some of their key players.

Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their squad this transfer window following a disappointing campaign last time out. Boro finished in 17th place and have lost a number of high profile players already due to the expiration of contracts.

Central midfielder Adam Clayton left the club in July and has subsequently joined former-Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City. New Boro boss Neil Warnock will be looking to replace the player and has identified Morsy as his potential successor.

The Teessiders do have a plethora of midfielders already at the club however. If Morsy was to sign he would be in direct competition with Jonny Howson, George Saville, Lewis Wing, Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier.

However, Warnock has been purring over McNair recent performances in a back-three in pre-season and could be utilised there for the up and coming season. If he was to use three in midfield too, then Morsy would be a sensible addition.

Warnock has spoken out about the ‘lack of leaders’ in the Middlesbrough ranks but Morsy certainly fits the bill.

The Wigan skipper is also a seven-time Egypt international and was chosen to play for his country in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.