Crewe Alexandra have re-signed midfielder Luke Murphy, as announced by their official club website.

Their former captain has penned a two-year contract with the Cheshire side.

Murphy, who is 30 years old, was a free agent after being released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of the past campaign as the Trotters were relegated to League Two.

He rose up through the youth ranks with Crewe and went onto make 186 appearances in his first spell at the club, scoring 25 goals. He played a key part in the Alex’s promotion to League One in 2013 and was signed by Leeds United a year later.

Murphy spent five years on the books at Elland Road, two of which he spent out on loan in the Championship at Burton Albion. He was released by the Whites two years ago and subsequently joined Bolton.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Trotters but has left them after their relegation.

Murphy was a hit at Crewe during his first spell at the club and looks to be a shrewd acquisition for them. They are preparing for life back in League One and he has got bags of experience of playing at that level.

David Artell’s side have been busy this summer and have also signed the likes of Donervon Daniels, Mikael Mandron and Offrande Zanzala.

They are in League Cup action tomorrow against Lincoln City and start the third tier season against Charlton Athletic next weekend.

Happy to see Murphy back, CAFC fans?