Cardiff City are looking to offload at least one senior goalkeeper, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Bluebirds want to trim down their goalkeeping department and could offload Neil Etheridge, who is a target for fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

The Blues are eager to bring in another stopper in preparation for next season and could now get the green light to move for the ex-Fulham man.

Etheridge, who is 30 years old, is out of contract next summer meaning Cardiff may be tempted to sell him for a fee now to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

The Bluebirds’ boss, Neil Harris, has said: “I had a really good chat with him (Etheridge) today. He is in great nick, really fit and he has been outstanding.

“He is fighting with Alex Smithies and Joe Day for the No.1 position and the No.2 as well. My position with Neil is very relaxed. He’s got 10 months of his contract left. Yes, from a business perspective and the lad, playing-wise, moving on to pastures new might be an avenue for him.”

He added: “But if he’s not, he’s here and he is fighting for that jersey, to play. While he continues to train like he is and train every day, we are in a great place in that goalkeeping department.”

Etheridge joined Cardiff in 2017 and has since played 102 games for the Welsh side, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year.

He is now wanted by Birmingham and is a name for their fans to keep an eye on now.

In other Blues news, their ex-winger Jeremie Boga is wanted for €20 million, as covered by The72.

Will BCFC get Etheridge?