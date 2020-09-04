According to Spanish publication Sport (per Sport Witness), Watford are interested in bringing rising Barcelona starlet Oriol Busquets to The Vicarage.

21-year-old Busquets has come up through the age groups at the Catalan giants and is a product of their famed La Masia academy.

Watford’s wanting of Busquets is, say Sport, something that they want to undertake on their exacting terms. The Hornets wish to take him, say Sport, “through a loan with an obliged purchase if they regain promotion [to the Premier League] this season.”

Watford’s relegation has seen clubs from the Premier League circling, looking to cherry-pick their players. Abdoulaye Doucoure is off to Merseyside and Everton in a £25m deal and there are noises that striker Troy Deeney won’t be far behind him.

It will be a different challenge for the London side in the Sky Bet Championship and they will have to reshape to account for this. Defensive-midfielder Busquets could be one of those that could help that reshaping.

Here are five things that Watford fans might want to know ahead of a hoped-for arrival of the youngster.

Five things to know about Oriol Busquets

1. Disciplined and solid

The above graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout, is a representation of Busquet’s game actions whilst playing out on loan in the Eredivisie last season with FC Twente. The size of the blocks represents the frequency of a certain action happening in a particular area of the field. One can see that he is disciplined and solid in the central area in his own half of the field. However, he does also sweep out to the left and right channels.



2. Style of passing in own half

The graphic (above) also shows that he tends to favour ‘shorter’ passes (blue) when playing on the left/right of his defensive-midfield zone. When playing centrally, he favours a mix of medium (green) and long (yellow) passes and at higher volumes.

3. Style of passing opponent’s half

One change that is more evident when he is in the opposition half of the field is Busquets looking to play shorter passes – these are indicated as clusters in red on the adapted graphic (above). Whilst he still does have a selection of medium (green) and long (yellow) passes in his arsenal, he has a tendency to break out clusters of shorter-range (blue) passes. These tend to be more evident on the left, right and most-advanced fringes of his ‘attacking’ play.

4. Time with the azulgrana at Barcelona

You don’t get kept on at the Nou Camp if you cannot cut the mustard. During his time there, Busquets has 15 appearances for Barcelona’s UFA U19 side, 54 appearances (1 goal/1 assist) for Barcelona’s B team and two appearances for Barcelona’s first-team – both of these coming in the Copa del Rey in 2017/18 (vs Real Murcia) and 2018/19 (vs CyD Leonesa).

5. What to expect per typical game

Using WhoScored’s data, Oriol Busquet’s per 90 mins (typical game length) output can be looked at to give Watford fans a taste of what to expect.

Tackles made – 1.3

Interceptions – 1.7

Clearances – 2.4

Total Blocks – 0.3

Defensive Actions (total) – 5.7

Passes Attempted – 58.7

Passes Completed – 51.6

Passing Accuracy – 87.9%

Key Passes – 0.8

Shots Taken – 0.9

Dribbles Made – 0.8

Would Barcelona's Oriol Busquets be a success at Vicarage Road next season?