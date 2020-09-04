Norwich City are ‘on the verge’ of signing Burnley defender Ben Gibson on a loan deal with an option to buy according to The Pink Un.

Gibson made the move to Turf Moor from Middlesbrough for around £15million but has failed to make an impact since his arrival and there has been rumours of a disagreement with manager Sean Dyche.

Should the Canaries complete a deal for Gibson there would be an option to buy him for a fee of £8million if they win promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Gibson has been back training with his old club Boro since January after appearing to fall out of favour at Turf Moor having made just one Premier League start.

The centre-back enjoyed an impressive spell with the Teessiders with many touting him as one the most promising, young English defenders but his form has drifted somewhat since his move to Lancashire.

Gibson has recently spoken about his desire to move on and said: “It’s probably no secret that I’ve been wanting to get out and play football and have been itching to do so since I signed for Burnley.”

“I’ll just have to see what the next few weeks bring. Obviously I want to play football, that’s clear as day, but for now I just have to sit tight and see what happens.”

Norwich have already made ten signings during the transfer window as they look to add quality players to their squad ahead of the new season as they aim to immediately win promotion back to the Premier League.

