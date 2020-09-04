Following Middlesbrough’s official announcement of their new squad numbers, one particular player was not given a shirt number whatsoever.

Tomas Mejias recently signed for Middlesbrough last summer but only featured in the cup competitions for the Teessiders in the 2019/20 campaign.

He was often third choice at the club with both Aynsley Pears and Dejan Stojanovic ahead of the Spaniard in the pecking order.

His omission from the squad list earlier this week suggests that he probably doesn’t have a future at the club, although there is no official announcement that he last been shown the exit door as of yet.

Mejias has previously had spells at Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and Omonia in Cyprus, with two stints at Middlesbrough in his career too.

He played for Aitor Karanka at Boro between 2014 and 2018, playing seven times in the Championship. Again he was often utilised in cup competitions, proving a strong back-up to first-choice Dimi Konstantopoulos.

Mejias was the hero in historic cup victories over Manchester City and Manchester United, saving penalties in the against both Ashley Young and Wayne Rooney in the shootout to help Boro progress to the next round.

Young Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has been given a squad number though, suggesting he would be the club’s third choice if Mejias has departed.

The number one shirt is vacant too, which could hint that Boro boss Neil Warnock is prioritising a new goalkeeper in the transfer window. The Teessiders have been linked to Portsmouth’s Alex Bass and Charlton’s Dillon Phillips already this summer.