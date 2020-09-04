Luton Town boss Nathan Jones isn’t ruling out further signings before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Luton Today.

It has been a busy past week for the Bedfordshire side having brought in Tom Lockyer from Charlton Athletic, James Bree from Aston Villa and Rhys Norrington-Davies from Sheffield United.

Prior to this week, Luton had only signed winger Jordan Clark but the recent additions mean they are well equipped going into the new season.

Jones, who kept the Hatters in the Championship last term against the odds, is still open to bringing in some more new faces over the coming weeks.

The ex-Stoke City boss has said: “We’ll always try, if there’s scope to improve the squad we’ll always try to improve the squad. We don’t really need too much as we’ve got people in positions and numbers-wise we’re probably at our limit at the minute, so maybe the odd signing, one more signing.”

“We would like to add obviously a little bit more quality which we always try to do, that becomes available and we’re able to do that then brilliant. There’s a lot of players we’ve identified but a lot of things have to happen to bring them to the club.”

He added: “Everything’s ongoing, we’re very happy with the position we’re in and the place we’re in.”

Luton are in Carabao Cup action tomorrow against Norwich City at Kenilworth Road before kick-starting the new Championship season away to Barnsley next weekend.

