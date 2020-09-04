West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre on a four-year-deal as confirmed on their official website.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns since the opening of the transfer window and looks set to be a great value signing for the Premier League side.

Kipre helped Wigan keep 12 clean sheets last season as well as chipping in with two goals during the campaign.

The centre-back came through the ranks at Paris St.Germain before spells with Leicester City and Motherwell.

Kipre will add further competition to the Baggies backline along with Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley and Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling expressed his delight at the capture of the defender.

“I believe we’ve signed someone in Cédric who has got the potential to really establish himself as a Premier League defender.”

“He was part of a Wigan team that, from the turn of the year, produced results which would have placed them in the Championship’s top three and Cédric was a very impressive figure in that run of form.”

“He has been on our target list for some time. We are delighted to get the deal done and look forward to watching him progress.”

Kipre also had his say on his ‘dream’ Premier League move. “I heard of the interest a month ago and the head of recruitment spoke to me and I had to be patient with it but finally I’m here – I am happy.”

“It’s a big Club and the chance to play in the Premier League was what attracted me. My goal was to play in this division by the age of 25 and today I’m 23 so I’m grateful for the chance.”

“I’m expecting to learn a lot from Slaven because he played in the same position and he can teach me areas to progress.

