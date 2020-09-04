Sheffield Wednesday are looking to continue their recruitment drive by getting another striker, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Owls have boosted their attacking options this week by landing Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga, but are still eager to bring in another forward as they prepare for the new season.

It has been a summer of transition at Hillsborough and they will be sporting a new-look side this term. Experienced players such as Steven Fletcher, Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri have left the club, paving the way for the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Izzy Brown to join the club.

A striker is on the radar for the Yorkshire side now and Monk has said: “It’s an area of the pitch that we know we need to strengthen. It’s a short pre-season and we start our first cup game in a few days time and then we are into the first league game.

“As a manager, you always want everything done as early as possible, but it’s not always as simple as that. There are other things that go on that can delay that.”

He added: “There’s nothing at the moment. Everyone is working hard behind the scenes but it’s not easy. When you are working in the market that we are, there is a lot of competition. When there is a lot of competition, it becomes a lot more expensive.”

Sheffield Wednesday are in Carabao Cup action tomorrow against Walsall before starting the new Championship season away to Cardiff City next weekend.

In other Owls news, they aren’t shutting the door on a potential return for Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy, as covered by The72.

Confident ahead of the new season, SWFC fans?