West Bromwich Albion are confident of signing Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant following a breakthrough in talks as reported by Football Insider.

The Baggies have already had two bids rejected by the Terriers who value they star striker at around £16million.

However, discussions between West Brom and the 22-year-old are now seemingly arriving at a successful conclusion with a deal becoming more likely to be completed.

West Brom are looking to tie up the deal before the beginning of the new season which begins in just over a week’s time.

Manager Slaven Bilic is eager to bolster his attacking department and the acquisition of the prolific Championship striker would certainly do that.

The Midlands club have also been linked with a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney and Chelsea hitman Michy Batshuayi.

Grant does not have the proven Premier League calibre or experience of Deeney and Batshuayi but his promise and pedigree has been on display for all to see.

The striker scored 19 goals in 43 Championship matches last term as he played a key role in helping the struggling Terriers avoid relegation to the third tier.

Grant has played 13 times in the Premier League and scored four goals and with the creativity of the likes of Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Kamil Grosicki, his statistics can only improve.

Huddersfield will face a real challenge in replacing someone of the quality of Grant and will need to ensure they reinvest the funds they receive back into their squad ahead of the new campaign.

