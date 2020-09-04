QPR are in need of another striker ahead of the start of the new season.

The Hoops utilised the loan market well last term after getting Jordan Hugill and Nakhi Wells last summer and should try and bring Scott Hogan back to London now.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, is down the pecking order at Aston Villa and could become available again if Dean Smith’s side sign Ollie Watkins.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Birmingham City and scored seven goals in 18 games. He has also spent time at Sheffield United and Stoke City since making the move to Villa Park.

Hogan was prolific for QPR’s rivals Brentford during his time at Griffin Park and scored 21 goals in 36 games to earn a £12 million to Villa in 2017. However, he has since managed 10 goals in 61 appearances for the Midlands club.

Before his rise up the Football League, the Salford-born forward had spells at Halifax Town and Hyde before moving to Rochdale in 2013. His 19 goals for the Dale caught the eye of Brentford who swooped to sign him a year later.

QPR have signed striker Lyndon Dykes from Livingston this summer but could do with another option up top. Hogan fits the bill for the Hoops as he is proven in the Championship and has a point to prove.

He did well at Birmingham last season and if he can recapture that form, there is no reason why he wouldn’t be able to be a hit at QPR.

Should QPR target Hogan?