Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf’s move to Coventry City is ‘finally’ happening, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Arsenal. Coventry. Ben Sheaf move finally happening. Took a while … (@reluctantnicko)

The Sky Blues have been working on a deal to bring him in for a while now and are finally set to get their man.

Sheaf, who is 22 years old, is poised to join Mark Robins’ side on an initial season-long loan deal with the Championship side holding an option to buy him on a permanent basis.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers and was a key player for Darren Moore’s side. He made 38 appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring twice and chipping in with three assists.

Sheaf is now being allowed to leave Arsenal for more first-team opportunities in the second tier.

Coventry have been busy since securing promotion back to the Championship and have signed the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta, Jay McGrath, Ryan Giles, Callum O’Hare, Marcel Hilssner and Tyler Walker.

Sheaf started his career in the academy at West Ham United before switching to their London rivals as a youngster.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but also enjoyed a season on loan in League Two at Stevenage before joining Doncaster for the last campaign.

The midfielder fits the bill for Coventry as he is young, already got experience under his belt now and will have a point to prove to Arsenal next season.

