Burnley could make an increased offer for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as per a report by The Sun.

The Clarets are admirers of the centre-back and could propose another offer to Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Burnley are selling Ben Gibson to Norwich City on a permanent deal meaning they could use some of that cash to fund a move for Worrall.

Worrall, who is 23 years old, impressed last season for Forest in the Championship and made 48 appearances in all competitions.

The Reds have recently lost Matty Cash to Aston Villa and won’t want to lose another key asset to the Premier League. However, Burnley could be set to test their resolve with an increased bid for their star defender.

Worrall joined Forest as a youngster in 2011 and rose up through the youth ranks with them. He gained his first taste of first team football on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge in League Two in 2016.

He was then handed his first senior start for Forest in a Championship fixture against Reading shortly after in October 2016.

Worrall has since been a regular starter, however, he was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in the 2018/19 season. He made 32 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side but returned to Forest at the end of that campaign.

The former England Under-21 international has become a man in-demand after his solid performances last term and his side are facing a battle in keeping him.

Will Forest sell Worrall?