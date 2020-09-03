According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, and something that was written about here on The72 earlier, Leeds United are focussing their attention on Brentford forward Ollie Watkins as they look to add more Premier League firepower.

Of course, Leeds United fans and the club itself will need no introduction to the lethal nature in front of goal that Watkins possesses. Proof positive of that comes in the shape of the 26 goals that he scored last season in the Championship.

Watkins output last season makes him very much a wanted man. Leeds United, writes Veysey, have turned to the Brentford forward after being frustrated by Liverpool’s ‘hands-off’ warnings over starlet striker Rhian Brewster.

However, should the Whites not be able to tempt the Brentford forward and goal machine to head north, they have a contingency plan.

Should either Watkins stay at Brentford or head out to another of the interested sides, Veysey writes that the Whites will, instead, turn to a player who they also have on their hitlist – Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

29-cap, 16-goal Belgian international Batshuayi has been on the books at Chelsea since a £35.1m capture from a Bielsa-coached Marseille side in 2016. In the four years he’s been at the London club, the Belgian hotshot has scored 25 goals and added 6 assists in 77 games.

Leeds United have a definite interest in him, as confirmed by Phil Hay on his podcast from mid-August. Speaking of Leeds’ interest, Hay said:

“One who’s been mentioned and is definitely of interest is Mitchy Batshuayi down at Chelsea. Bielsa knows him from Marseille and knows a lot about his game. He wouldn’t be somebody who would have to adapt massively to what Bielsa does. Despite the fact that he has never really happened for him at Chelsea, he is only 26.“

Veysey writes that a ‘United source’ has told Football Insider that this interest in Batshuayi is still there and that they have enquired about him on a loan deal.

Should the interest they are showing in Brentford star Ollie Watkins come to nothing, then it appears that Leeds United have a ready-made solution at hand.

